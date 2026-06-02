Indian markets rebound as IT rally lifts Sensex and Nifty
Business
Indian markets bounced back on Tuesday, led by a big rally in IT stocks.
The Sensex climbed 382 points to close at 74,649, and Nifty rose nearly 101 points to finish at 23,484.
Infosys and TCS were the stars, each jumping up to 6%, helping the Nifty IT index soar by over 4%.
Foreign investors offload ₹8,363 cr
Consumer durables, FMCG, autos, and realty also saw gains, but health care and pharma lagged as investors booked profits.
Meanwhile, foreign investors kept selling, offloading ₹8,363 crore worth of shares, which pushed total outflows this year, close to ₹2.5 lakh crore.
Everyone is now waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome; it could shape where markets head next.