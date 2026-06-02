Indian markets rebound as IT rally lifts Sensex and Nifty

Foreign investors offload ₹8,363 cr

Consumer durables, FMCG, autos, and realty also saw gains, but health care and pharma lagged as investors booked profits.

Meanwhile, foreign investors kept selling, offloading ₹8,363 crore worth of shares, which pushed total outflows this year, close to ₹2.5 lakh crore.

Everyone is now waiting for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy outcome; it could shape where markets head next.