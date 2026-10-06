Indian markets remain positive 2nd day as Sensex hits 72,508

Trent's shares surged nearly 9% after strong Q2 numbers, with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank also seeing gains.

Still, there's some caution: Foreign Institutional Investors keep selling as US bond yields stay high at 5.3%.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, pointed out that cheaper crude is key for steady growth but isn't guaranteed right now.

Looking ahead, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments, sees Nifty aiming for 23,100-23,220.