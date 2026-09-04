Indian markets seen mixed after Nifty slips 41, realty gains
Indian stock markets look set for a mixed start this Friday, following some ups and downs around the world.
On Thursday, the Nifty 50 slipped by 41 points to close at 23,873.45, mostly because investors cashed in profits from IT, auto, FMCG, and pharma stocks.
The real estate sector stood out with a solid 2.58% gain, while banking stocks managed a small gain.
US gains, Asia mixed, oil steady
US markets had a strong Thursday thanks to softer Treasury yields and reassuring comments from the Federal Reserve.
Meanwhile in Asia today: Japan's Nikkei is up modestly, South Korea is flat, and Hong Kong dipped slightly.
Oil prices are steady near $96 per barrel despite Middle East tensions.
For anyone tracking Nifty levels: staying above 23,800 keeps things stable; dropping below could mean more downside ahead.