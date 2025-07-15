Indian markets show modest gains, Nifty below 25,200
The Indian stock market had a solid day on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 317 points to finish at 82,570 and the Nifty closing above 25,195.
The Nifty Bank index also edged up by nearly half a percent.
Overall, it was an active day for investors with different sectors showing mixed results.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Infosys were among the top gainers.
On the flip side, HCL Technologies dropped after weak earnings, while Axis Bank and Tata Steel also saw some selling.
Fertiliser and cable stocks stood out as sector winners for the day.
Market cap changes across different groups
Market cap shifts were pretty noticeable—Nagarjuna Group jumped over 4%, while Jaypee Group slid nearly 9%.
Hero Group and Dhanuka Group both posted strong gains too.
Meanwhile, HCL Group's value dipped by about 3%, showing just how varied investor moods were across different industries.