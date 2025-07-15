Indian markets show modest gains, Nifty below 25,200 Business Jul 15, 2025

The Indian stock market had a solid day on Tuesday, with the Sensex climbing 317 points to finish at 82,570 and the Nifty closing above 25,195.

The Nifty Bank index also edged up by nearly half a percent.

Overall, it was an active day for investors with different sectors showing mixed results.