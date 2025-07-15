Next Article
Grasim Industries clears ₹500 crore commercial paper debt
Grasim Industries just paid back ₹500 crore to its Commercial Paper holders, wrapping up all dues right on schedule today (July 15, 2025).
This move follows SEBI's latest rules and brings their outstanding balance to zero—so no loose ends left.
Grasim shows it can be trusted to meet its commitments
By sticking to the repayment plan and regulatory standards, Grasim is showing it takes financial responsibility seriously.
As a major part of the Aditya Birla Group and with its roots in Mumbai and Nagda, Grasim keeps proving it can be trusted to meet its commitments—something investors definitely appreciate.