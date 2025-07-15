Varun Beverages shares experience 2.04% increase

Varun Beverages shares climbed 2% on Tuesday, reaching ₹470.60, as the company posted impressive growth for Q1CY25. Investors are likely taking notice of its rising sales and profits.

Revenue up 29% to ₹5,680cr The company's revenue shot up 29% to ₹5,680cr, thanks to a 30% jump in sales volume.

Net profit also grew by 33.5%, hitting ₹731.35 crore compared to last year's ₹547.98 crore—showing Varun Beverages is on a roll.

Demand in India, stable sales abroad Most of the boost came from strong demand in India and steady sales in South Africa and DRC.

Even with slightly lower prices abroad, Varun Beverages kept its debt low (debt-to-equity ratio at 0.14), which is good news for stability.