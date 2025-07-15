Next Article
Nykaa shares experience 2% drop
Nykaa's stock dropped 2% on Tuesday, closing at ₹215.62—even though the company just posted some of its best numbers for the quarter and year ending March 2025.
It's a bit surprising for investors, since Nykaa is part of the Nifty Midcap 150 and has shown strong growth.
Consolidated revenue up 23% YoY in Q4
In Q4 FY25, Nykaa's consolidated revenue jumped to ₹2,061.76 crore (up from ₹1,667.98 crore last year), and net profit doubled to ₹19.05 crore.
For the full year, revenue rose by almost 25%, and overall profit soared nearly 69%.
However, standalone net profit actually fell by 17% compared to last year—so while sales are booming, profits haven't kept pace everywhere in the business.