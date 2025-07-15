Nykaa shares experience 2% drop

Consolidated revenue up 23% YoY in Q4

In Q4 FY25, Nykaa's consolidated revenue jumped to ₹2,061.76 crore (up from ₹1,667.98 crore last year), and net profit doubled to ₹19.05 crore.

For the full year, revenue rose by almost 25%, and overall profit soared nearly 69%.

However, standalone net profit actually fell by 17% compared to last year—so while sales are booming, profits haven't kept pace everywhere in the business.