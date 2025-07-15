Next Article
India's Q1 exports surge, trade deficit reduces
India just set a new export record, hitting $210.31 billion from April to June 2025—a solid 6% jump over last year.
Even with global trade headwinds, the country managed to shrink its trade deficit to $3.51 billion in June, nearly halving it compared to last year, according to the Commerce Ministry.
Exports to US jump from $20.89B to $25.52B
Non-petroleum exports grew by 6%, but things like petroleum products and gems took a dip thanks to lower prices. Imports of gold and coal also dropped.
On the bright side, exports to the US saw a big boost—up from $20.89 billion last year to $25.52 billion this year.
Overall, both exports and imports are on the rise, but exports are leading the way for now.