India's Q1 exports surge, trade deficit reduces

Exports to US jump from $20.89B to $25.52B

Non-petroleum exports grew by 6%, but things like petroleum products and gems took a dip thanks to lower prices. Imports of gold and coal also dropped.

On the bright side, exports to the US saw a big boost—up from $20.89 billion last year to $25.52 billion this year.

Overall, both exports and imports are on the rise, but exports are leading the way for now.