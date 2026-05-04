Indian markets up about 0.5%, rupee hits record low

Realty jumps 2.4%, midcaps outperform benchmarks

Realty stocks were the day's winners, jumping 2.4%, while metal and healthcare also did well. IT and media stocks didn't keep up.

Midcap and smallcap indexes actually beat the main benchmarks, showing more strength overall.

On another note, Brent crude oil hovered around $111 per barrel thanks to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a reminder that global uncertainty is still very much in play for investors right now.