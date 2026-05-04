Indian markets up about 0.5%, rupee hits record low
Indian stock markets ended Monday in the green, with Nifty 50 and Sensex both up around 0.5%.
But the excitement was short-lived: gains were limited by selling pressure near key resistance levels.
At the same time, the rupee slipped to a record low against the US dollar, mainly because foreign investors pulled money out and oil prices stayed high.
Realty jumps 2.4%, midcaps outperform benchmarks
Realty stocks were the day's winners, jumping 2.4%, while metal and healthcare also did well. IT and media stocks didn't keep up.
Midcap and smallcap indexes actually beat the main benchmarks, showing more strength overall.
On another note, Brent crude oil hovered around $111 per barrel thanks to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a reminder that global uncertainty is still very much in play for investors right now.