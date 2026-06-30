Indian microfinance firms use in-house AI to secure borrower data

AI handles collections and fraud detection

Even though credit checks still need a human touch (since borrower information can be pretty messy), AI is shaking up other areas.

Multilingual bots now handle collection calls, cutting down on field visits, and Spandana says this has made its loan officers 15% to 20% more efficient.

Plus, AI helps catch fraud faster by checking loan details automatically and tracking things like attendance, while companies like Fusion Finance use it to keep personal data extra secure.