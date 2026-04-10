Indian mutual fund SIPs set record ₹32,087cr amid 53L-plus stoppages

Equity funds' 61-month winning streak continues

Even with the high number of exits, equity mutual funds kept their winning streak going for the 61st month straight.

The total value of SIP assets reached ₹15.1 lakh crore and nearly 9.72 crore accounts contributed in March.

Plus, over 33 lakh new folios were added, showing that investors are still keen on using SIPs to build wealth for the long run.