Indian mutual fund SIPs set record ₹32,087cr amid 53L-plus stoppages
Business
March 2026 saw Indian mutual fund SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) hit a new record with ₹32,087 crore invested, up 8% from February.
But there's a twist: more than 53 lakh SIPs were stopped or completed, so the stoppage ratio crossed 100%.
Basically, while people are investing more than ever, a lot are also pulling out or finishing up their plans.
Equity funds' 61-month winning streak continues
Even with the high number of exits, equity mutual funds kept their winning streak going for the 61st month straight.
The total value of SIP assets reached ₹15.1 lakh crore and nearly 9.72 crore accounts contributed in March.
Plus, over 33 lakh new folios were added, showing that investors are still keen on using SIPs to build wealth for the long run.