India to contest proposed 12.5% US tariffs on exports
What's the story
India is gearing up to contest the proposed 12.5% tariffs on its exports by the US Trade Representative (USTR). The hearing is scheduled for July 8, with representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and industry bodies like APEDA, FICCI, CII, and ACMA set to present India's case. They will argue that the USTR's findings on forced labor are legally flawed and would negatively impact American businesses and consumers.
Legal defense
USTR's findings ignore India's strong domestic legal framework
India has already submitted written responses arguing that the USTR's findings ignore its strong domestic legal framework. This framework is a combination of statutory prohibitions, institutional mechanisms, and ongoing policy measures aimed at combating forced labor. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has also defended India's policy framework under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, saying it doesn't qualify as 'unreasonable' or 'discriminatory.'
Compliance assurance
Compliance frameworks in place for Indian export supply chains
The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has assured that Indian export supply chains to the US market follow well-established compliance frameworks. These frameworks stress traceability, supplier due diligence, independent audits, and responsible sourcing practices. The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) also stressed that India's auto-component manufacturing is organized and technology-driven, with established labor and compliance frameworks in place.
Trade implications
USTR proposed additional duty on Indian goods last month
Last month, the USTR proposed a 12.5% additional duty on Indian goods over forced-labor import rules under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This move is part of a broader strategy targeting several other countries as well. Section 301 is one of the US's most potent unilateral trade tools, enabling it to probe foreign trade practices and impose tariffs or other restrictions if necessary.