The hearing is scheduled for July 8

India to contest proposed 12.5% US tariffs on exports

By Akash Pandey 12:56 pm Jul 04, 202612:56 pm

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India is gearing up to contest the proposed 12.5% tariffs on its exports by the US Trade Representative (USTR). The hearing is scheduled for July 8, with representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and industry bodies like APEDA, FICCI, CII, and ACMA set to present India's case. They will argue that the USTR's findings on forced labor are legally flawed and would negatively impact American businesses and consumers.