Indian Oil and Akasa Air join forces for greener flights
Indian Oil (IOCL) just signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Akasa Air to explore potential Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) supply in India's rapidly growing skies.
Announced at Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad, this partnership will figure out how much SAF can be supplied, where it'll be delivered, and the best ways to make it.
Why does this matter?
SAF is a big step toward cutting aviation emissions and making flying more eco-friendly.
As Shailesh Dhar from IOCL put it, the agreement boosts low-carbon fuel options using their expertise in production and logistics.
For young travelers and anyone who cares about climate change, this move helps push India closer to cleaner air travel—and sets the stage for more sustainable journeys ahead.