Indian Oil reports 56% quarterly profit surge to ₹11,377.51cr
Indian Oil just had a standout year: its net profit soared 56% in the last quarter, hitting ₹11,377.51 crore.
Even with losses from selling fuel below cost to shield local buyers from global price swings (thanks to the West Asia conflict), IOC managed to pull off impressive numbers.
Indian Oil FY26 net surpasses ₹36,802.42cr
For all of fiscal 2026, IOC's net profit more than doubled compared to last year, reaching a massive ₹36,802.42 crore.
The company set new highs for crude processing and pipeline volumes, boosted consolidated sales volume of petroleum products by 4%, and opened nearly 900 new outlets.
Lubricants grew by 15%, petrochemical sales hit records, and despite global energy disruptions, demand for their products stayed strong, showing IOC's ability to adapt and thrive even when things get tough.