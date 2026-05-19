Indian Oil reports 56% quarterly profit surge to ₹11,377.51cr

Indian Oil FY26 net surpasses ₹36,802.42cr

For all of fiscal 2026, IOC's net profit more than doubled compared to last year, reaching a massive ₹36,802.42 crore.

The company set new highs for crude processing and pipeline volumes, boosted consolidated sales volume of petroleum products by 4%, and opened nearly 900 new outlets.

Lubricants grew by 15%, petrochemical sales hit records, and despite global energy disruptions, demand for their products stayed strong, showing IOC's ability to adapt and thrive even when things get tough.