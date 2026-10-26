Indian Overseas Bank net profit jumps 56% to ₹1,912cr
Business
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) just posted a strong 56% jump in net profit for July-September 2026, hitting ₹1,912 crore compared to last year's ₹1,226 crore.
The big boost comes from earning more interest and keeping risky loans in check.
Indian Overseas Bank interest income ₹9,201cr
IOB's interest income rose by 17%, reaching ₹9,201 crore this quarter.
The bank also cleaned up its loan book; its bad loans (NPAs) dropped to 1.19% of total advances from last year's 1.83%.
Investors noticed: IOB shares climbed 4.56%, trading at ₹30.01 on the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.