Indian product managers upskill in AI to keep pace
Indian product managers are hustling to pick up AI skills, not because they're afraid of losing their jobs, but because they don't want to fall behind colleagues who already know their way around AI.
The game is changing fast, and being comfortable with AI is quickly becoming a must.
AI makes product management more dynamic
AI has made product management less predictable and more dynamic. Managers now deal with products that keep evolving based on feedback loops.
Plus, AI tools are speeding up early tasks like brainstorming, user research, and prototyping, helping companies launch smarter products faster.
Product managers need AI data literacy
To stay ahead, product managers need to understand data, judge AI-generated results responsibly, and see how these impact both users and business goals.
Being able to work across technical and business teams is also key since companies are looking for these abilities when hiring or promoting.
If you don't keep up with AI skills, you risk getting left behind in this new landscape.