Indian product managers upskill in AI to keep pace

AI has made product management less predictable and more dynamic. Managers now deal with products that keep evolving based on feedback loops. Plus, AI tools are speeding up early tasks like brainstorming, user research, and prototyping, helping companies launch smarter products faster.

Product managers need AI data literacy

To stay ahead, product managers need to understand data, judge AI-generated results responsibly, and see how these impact both users and business goals.

Being able to work across technical and business teams is also key since companies are looking for these abilities when hiring or promoting.

If you don't keep up with AI skills, you risk getting left behind in this new landscape.