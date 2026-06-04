Indian Railways JEs and SSEs demand fairer promotions, ₹52,600 pay
Indian Railways technical supervisors are pushing for better pay and fairer promotions.
At a recent Hyderabad meeting, IRTSA General Secretary K.V. Ramesh spoke up about pay gaps and career stagnation, especially for Junior Engineers (JEs) and Senior Section Engineers (SSEs).
Their main ask? Raise the minimum salary to ₹52,600 with a fitment factor of 3.8.
IRTSA seeks 5-grade restructure and allowances
IRTSA wants a new five-grade system starting at level 7 and SSEs to be upgraded to Group B gazetted officers.
They're also calling for MACPS benefits from January 1, 2006 (including counting training periods) and improved risk, night duty, and overtime allowances.
Plus, they're hoping to extend certain benefits and allowances so supervisors feel recognized for their hard work and responsibilities.