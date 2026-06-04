Indian Railways JEs and SSEs demand fairer promotions, ₹52,600 pay

IRTSA seeks 5-grade restructure and allowances

IRTSA wants a new five-grade system starting at level 7 and SSEs to be upgraded to Group B gazetted officers.

They're also calling for MACPS benefits from January 1, 2006 (including counting training periods) and improved risk, night duty, and overtime allowances.

Plus, they're hoping to extend certain benefits and allowances so supervisors feel recognized for their hard work and responsibilities.