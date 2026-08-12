Indian Railways posts record ₹2.74L/cr annual revenue for 2025-26

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says there's more to come: the focus is on making freight faster and more efficient, plus a new Dedicated Freight Corridor is in the works.

The Budget allocation for the railways sector has been increased to ₹2,78,030 crore in 2026-27 (huge compared to ₹29,055 crore in 2013-14), with 514 infrastructure projects sanctioned as of April 1, 2026, to add new lines and upgrade tracks.

Expect smoother rides and better services as Indian Railways gears up for even bigger moves ahead!