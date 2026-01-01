Indian refiners adapt to tougher crude as Hormuz nears closure
Business
With the Iran conflict nearly closing the Strait of Hormuz, Indian oil refiners are scrambling to handle tougher, unfamiliar crude types.
Ujjal K Mukherjee from Lummus Technology says teams are tweaking their operations to keep fuel flowing despite the supply crunch.
Indian refineries partner, Gulf refineries retrofit
To adapt, Indian refineries are teaming up with tech partners like Lummus, upgrading equipment, and exploring projects in petrochemicals and lubricants.
Meanwhile, Gulf countries hit by disruptions are retrofitting refineries and looking at joint ventures for safer export routes.
Mukherjee points out that this shift could reshape how energy investments happen in the region.