Indian refiners charter tankers to import discounted Iraqi crude

Indian oil companies are taking a new approach by hiring tankers to bring in crude oil from Iraq through the Strait of Hormuz.

This is a big change from the past, when they let Gulf suppliers handle all the shipping, mostly to avoid risks in that region.

Now, thanks to purchases of Iraqi crude on a free-on-board basis and some pressure from the US to buy less Russian oil, Indian refiners have more control over logistics and can snag discounts on Iraqi crude.