Indian remittances $138 billion finance almost half merchandise trade deficit
Money sent home by Indians working in the US UK Canada, and Australia is giving a big lift to India's economy.
Overall remittance inflows now finance almost half of India's merchandise trade deficit.
Rajan Navani, a board member at Indiaspora, said India's diaspora sends home $138 billion each year, more than it gets from foreign direct investment.
Diaspora earns $700 billion, backs startups
Remittances are a lifeline for many Indian families, especially in states like Kerala.
The Indian diaspora is also making waves globally, earning over $700 billion worldwide and holding key roles in major organizations.
Over 75% of overseas angel investors backing Indian startups are of Indian origin, a sign that this community isn't just sending money home but actively shaping India's future.