Indian remittances $138 billion finance almost half merchandise trade deficit Business Mar 28, 2026

Money sent home by Indians working in the US UK Canada, and Australia is giving a big lift to India's economy.

Overall remittance inflows now finance almost half of India's merchandise trade deficit.

Rajan Navani, a board member at Indiaspora, said India's diaspora sends home $138 billion each year, more than it gets from foreign direct investment.