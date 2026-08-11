Indian retail investors lost ₹916.85bn in year-ended March F&O trading

The drop in both participation and trading is mostly thanks to new rules from SEBI and the central bank.

They've made contract sizes bigger, tightened position limits, and enforced stricter funding rules for proprietary traders and stock brokers, all to keep speculation in check.

As a result, the National Stock Exchange saw futures and options turnover fall by 23% in July 2026, the lowest in nearly a year and a half, showing just how much these changes have reshaped the market for everyday traders.