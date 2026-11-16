Indian rupee 94.13 vs USD as Brent slips, stocks up

Cheaper Brent crude (down 1.03% to $94.85 per barrel) helped the rupee, while both Sensex and Nifty saw solid jumps, up 414.36 and 102.10 points respectively.

Foreign investors also pitched in, buying ₹5,736.55 crore of Indian stocks in just one day.

On top of that, India's foreign exchange reserves bounced back by $2.49 billion during the week ended November 6, giving extra confidence that the rupee can handle global ups and downs.