Indian rupee 94.13 vs USD as Brent slips, stocks up
The Indian rupee ticked up to 94.13 against the US dollar on Monday morning, thanks to falling crude oil prices and a boost in local stock markets.
Gains were modest, though, with global tensions and a strong US dollar keeping things in check.
Foreign inflows ₹5,736.55cr, reserves up $2.49bn
Cheaper Brent crude (down 1.03% to $94.85 per barrel) helped the rupee, while both Sensex and Nifty saw solid jumps, up 414.36 and 102.10 points respectively.
Foreign investors also pitched in, buying ₹5,736.55 crore of Indian stocks in just one day.
On top of that, India's foreign exchange reserves bounced back by $2.49 billion during the week ended November 6, giving extra confidence that the rupee can handle global ups and downs.