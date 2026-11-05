Indian rupee 94.33 versus US dollar strongest over 2 weeks
Business
The Indian rupee just hit its strongest level in over two weeks, climbing to 94.33 against the US dollar on Thursday, November 5, 2026.
This boost comes as global oil prices take a dive and more foreign investors pour money into India, giving the currency some much-needed momentum.
Inflows, oil drop boost rupee
Crude oil prices have dropped nearly 20% this week (helped by shifts in US politics and hopes for less tension with Iran), which is great news for India since cheaper oil means less pressure on the rupee.
Plus, foreign investors are bringing more funds into Indian markets, swapping their dollars for rupees.
Still, experts say the rupee could stay sensitive to future swings in oil prices because they impact inflation and economic growth back home.