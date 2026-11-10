Indian rupee among Asia's top performing currencies in fiscal 2027

The Indian rupee is having a good run: it's now one of Asia's top-performing currencies for fiscal 2027.

Thanks to a big drop in crude oil prices and a pickup in foreign portfolio investor inflows into India, the rupee has gone up by 0.97% so far in this fiscal year and closed at 93.92 to the dollar on Monday.

That's worse than the South Korean won and Chinese yuan, while the Indonesian rupiah actually dropped 6.24%.