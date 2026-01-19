Indian rupee breaches ₹91/$ again amid trade pressures

The Indian rupee has breached the 91-a-dollar mark for the second time this month, closing at 90.92 (provisional) against the greenback on Monday. The fall comes amid renewed concerns over global trade uncertainties and accelerated foreign fund withdrawal. Despite a weak US dollar and falling crude oil prices, selling pressure in domestic equities has weighed down on the Indian currency.

Market fluctuations Rupee's performance in the interbank foreign exchange In the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.68 and fell below the key level of 91.01 against the dollar during trade. It eventually settled at a provisional rate of 90.92 against the American currency, just one paise above its all-time low closing level. On December 16, 2025, rupee had hit an intra-day low of 91.14 and a closing low of 90.93 against USD.

Ongoing challenges Rupee's recent decline and market pressures The rupee has been on a downward trend for the fourth consecutive session, amid continued FII outflows and weak domestic markets. On Friday, it had plummeted by 44 paise to close near its lowest level at 90.78 against the US dollar. Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, attributed this decline to dollar demand from corporates and hedgers further pressuring the rupee.

Advertisement

Global influences Geopolitical tensions and their impact on rupee Choudhary also noted that geopolitical tensions between the US and European nations over Greenland's control could keep the rupee biased downward. He said, "FII outflows and uncertainty over trade deal talks may also pressurize the rupee." However, he added a weak dollar and easing tensions between the US and Iran could support it at lower levels.

Advertisement