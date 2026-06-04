Indian rupee closed at 95.79, 2nd day of losses

Traders expect RBI to support rupee

Traders are betting that the RBI will announce steps to help the rupee, maybe perks for nonresident deposits or cheaper hedging for companies borrowing abroad.

There is talk India could cut taxes on foreign investments in government bonds to attract more money.

Economists mostly think interest rates will stay put, but if supportive measures do not show up, the rupee could face more pressure, especially since exporters are not getting much incentive to hedge right now.