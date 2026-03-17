Indian rupee closes at 92.39 per US dollar

If you're tracking your savings or investments, this matters because the rupee's average in March is higher than in February, which may reduce real returns for some investors. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been actively stepping in around the 92.50 mark to keep things steady, which also opens up moments for traders looking at USD/INR.

Brent crude remained above $100 a barrel

A few global moves helped out: Brent crude remained above $100 a barrel, though its rally took a breather after reports that some ships sailed past the Strait of Hormuz, and expectations of reserve releases by nations associated with the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Whenever the rupee gets close to that tricky 92.50 level, the RBI jumps in to stop it from sliding further against the US dollar, so they're definitely keeping an eye on things for now.