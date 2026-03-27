Indian rupee closes at record low 94.81 per US dollar Business Mar 27, 2026

The Indian rupee just closed at its lowest ever, 94.81 to the US dollar, after dropping 84 paise in a single day.

This sharp fall is mostly thanks to ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions, which are also driving up oil prices (Brent crude hit $109.88 a barrel).

It's making things pricier and adding pressure on the currency.