Indian rupee drops 39 paise to 95.23 amid oil spike

Brent near $110, Indian stocks rally

With Brent crude hovering near $110 a barrel and foreign investors pulling out money, the pressure is piling up on India's finances.

Despite the currency dip, stock markets stayed upbeat: Sensex jumped 355 points, and Nifty rose by 121 points.

Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, summed it up: "If demand for dollars stays high, the rupee could fall even further, keeping economic worries in play."