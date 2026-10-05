Indian rupee edges up to 96.2925 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee inched up to 96.2925 against the US dollar on Monday, thanks to falling oil prices giving investors a bit of relief.
It traded in a tight range throughout the day, with everyone waiting to see what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce about interest rates.
Investors expect 0.25% RBI rate hike
Investors are expecting the RBI to bump up rates by 0.25%, which could help steady the rupee even more.
The currency has been pretty stable lately, but this policy move is expected to set the tone for where it heads next.