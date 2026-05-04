Indian rupee falls to 94.95 amid U.S.-Iran oil tensions
Business
The Indian rupee dropped again, hitting 94.95 against the US dollar, its fourth straight decline.
Ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions are pushing oil prices higher, which isn't great news for India as an energy-importing nation.
With no signs of a resolution, financial markets are feeling the pressure.
Asia currencies mixed, Philippine peso strongest
It's a mixed bag across Asia: the Indonesian rupiah and Japanese yen inched up, while the Chinese renminbi and Malaysian ringgit made bigger gains.
The Philippine peso was the standout performer, but the Thai baht took a noticeable hit.
Meanwhile, even the US dollar softened slightly as everyone keeps an eye on Middle East developments that could shake up global oil supply and possibly impact currencies like the rupee further.