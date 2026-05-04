Indian rupee falls to 94.95 amid U.S.-Iran oil tensions

Asia currencies mixed, Philippine peso strongest

It's a mixed bag across Asia: the Indonesian rupiah and Japanese yen inched up, while the Chinese renminbi and Malaysian ringgit made bigger gains.

The Philippine peso was the standout performer, but the Thai baht took a noticeable hit.

Meanwhile, even the US dollar softened slightly as everyone keeps an eye on Middle East developments that could shake up global oil supply and possibly impact currencies like the rupee further.