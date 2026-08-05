Indian rupee gains 13 paise to 95.15 after RBI hold
The Indian rupee got a little stronger on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, closing at 95.15 against the US dollar, up by 13 paise.
This happened after the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep its key interest rate (repo rate) unchanged at 5.25% for the third time this financial year.
Lower global oil prices and a weaker dollar also played their part in making the rupee look good.
Sanjay Malhotra reassures, Sensex up 152.05
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra talked about keeping the rupee's path "orderly," which seemed to reassure investors, especially with ongoing global tensions.
Hints of easing U.S.-Iran tensions also helped lift market mood.
On top of that, Indian stock markets reflected this upbeat vibe: the Sensex rose 152.05 points and Nifty closed marginally up by 9.75 points, showing investors are feeling pretty confident right now.