Indian rupee gains 46 paise to 95.23 against US dollar

Sanjay Malhotra stresses RBI non intervention

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the rupee might actually be undervalued right now, but stressed that the central bank doesn't chase a fixed rate: it just steps in if things get too wild or speculative.

Economist Madan Sabnavis credits both the RBI's calm approach and cheaper oil for helping the rupee gain ground, though he notes it'll take a few days to see if this trend sticks around.