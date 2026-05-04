Indian rupee gains slightly to 94.86 per dollar on inflows
The Indian rupee made a tiny move up on Monday, trading at 94.86 per US dollar at 10:30am IST, just a bit better than last time.
This boost came from some extra dollar inflows and cheaper oil after President Trump offered support for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
Still, steady demand for dollars from importers kept the rupee's gains in check.
Import demand could weigh on rupee
Other Asian currencies were all over the place: the Chinese yuan ticked up, while the Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah slipped.
Traders say technical factors held back bigger changes for the rupee during the day.
Analysts warn that ongoing pressures, like strong import demand, could keep weighing on the rupee, even with the Reserve Bank of India trying to step in.
Everyone's watching this week's economic data to see where things go from here.