Indian rupee gains slightly to 94.86 per dollar on inflows

Import demand could weigh on rupee

Other Asian currencies were all over the place: the Chinese yuan ticked up, while the Philippine peso and Indonesian rupiah slipped.

Traders say technical factors held back bigger changes for the rupee during the day.

Analysts warn that ongoing pressures, like strong import demand, could keep weighing on the rupee, even with the Reserve Bank of India trying to step in.

Everyone's watching this week's economic data to see where things go from here.