Indian rupee hits 4-month low against US dollar

The Indian rupee just hit its lowest point in four months, closing at 86.8725 against the US dollar. This drop was mainly triggered by a weaker euro and strong demand for dollars from Indian banks.

What a weaker rupee means for you A weaker rupee means imported goods—from gadgets to fuel—could get pricier, which might push up everyday costs.

The dip also reflects worries over foreign investors pulling out, shaky company profits, and muted prospects of a U.S.-India trade deal.

Euro tumbles over 1% versus dollar The euro tumbled over 1% versus the dollar, making the greenback stronger worldwide and putting extra pressure on currencies like ours.

All eyes are now on the US Federal Reserve's decision this week, which could shake things up even more.