Indian rupee slips to all-time low of 88.46 against Dollar

The Indian rupee has hit an all-time low, trading at 88.46 against the US dollar today. The fall comes despite a slight easing of the dollar in Asian markets. Here, the currency opened at 88.41, lower than yesterday's close of 88.31, and quickly reached the new low in early trade today.

Policy impact Rupee's weakness attributed to US protectionist measures Traders have attributed the rupee's weakness to recent protectionist measures by Washington. The US has imposed higher tariffs on Indian exports than on other Asian countries and increased H-1B visa fees for new applications. Market participants fear that these changes might hurt India's IT services sector and slow the remittance inflows from the US, which accounts for nearly a third of India's overseas remittances.

Remittance concerns DBS Bank warns of threat to India's remittance status DBS Bank has warned that India's status as the world's largest remittance receiver could be threatened by "steady tightening in work-related visas in the US." A Mumbai-based currency trader said the rupee is tipped to remain one of Asia's weaker currencies in the near term. However, they expect intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevent excessive volatility.