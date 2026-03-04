Indian rupee hits historic low of ₹92.17 per US dollar
The Indian rupee just hit a historic low, trading at ₹92.17 per US dollar on Wednesday—breaking past the ₹92 mark for the first time ever.
This sharp dip comes as global tensions and oil prices rise, making things a bit more unpredictable for anyone dealing with dollars.
Escalating conflict in Middle East pushes oil prices up
The main reason behind this drop? Escalating conflict in the Middle East.
After US and Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Iran hit back by closing off the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for 40% of India's energy imports—which pushed oil prices up to $85 per barrel.
Exporters are benefitting from the fall
With the rupee falling, exporters are cashing in—Finrex Treasury Advisors even called it a "goldmine."
But importers now need to wait for dips to buy the dollar. Analysts said they will wait for any action from India's central bank.