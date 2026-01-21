Indian rupee hits lifetime low of 91.18 against US dollar

The Indian rupee has hit a new record low of 91.18 against the US dollar today. The fall comes amid global risk-off sentiment and heightened geopolitical tensions over Greenland, which have raised fears of potential trade friction between the US and Europe. Despite intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) , the rupee remains under pressure as investors flock to safe-haven assets.

Market response Rupee's vulnerabilities make it sensitive to global shocks Currency traders have observed that the rupee's existing vulnerabilities make it particularly sensitive to global shocks. "The rupee is already under strain, so risk-off events hit it harder than many other Asian currencies," a trader said. This sensitivity has made the currency's movement a closely watched indicator in recent sessions, with analysts predicting continued influence from global developments on its trajectory.

Market impact Rupee's decline rattles stock market and prompts foreign sell-off The rupee's decline has also affected the stock market, with Sensex falling over 1,000 points and Nifty losing 353 points on Tuesday. Major foreign institutional investors have sold off thousands of crores worth of Indian stocks amid global uncertainty and expectations that the US may keep its money policies loose. The RBI has intervened to slow down this fall, but volatility remains high in the currency market.

