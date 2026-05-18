Indian rupee hits record 96.20 against US dollar, Sensex falls Business May 18, 2026

The Indian rupee just dropped to an all-time low of 96.20 against the US dollar, mostly because global bond yields and oil prices are up thanks to the ongoing Iran war.

This slide has rattled Indian markets too: Sensex fell over 800 points, and Nifty dipped below 23,400.

The main worries? Rising inflation, higher import costs, and foreign investors pulling money out.