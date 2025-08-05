Indian rupee hits record low against US dollar

Sensex gains 419 points

Interestingly, while the rupee struggled, the Sensex actually climbed 419 points to close above 81,000 thanks to gains in metal and auto stocks.

Still, analysts say this bounce doesn't mean market sentiment has really improved—foreign investors have recently pulled out big money from Indian stocks.

With ongoing trade tensions and investor uncertainty, experts warn more ups and downs could be ahead for both currency and equity markets.