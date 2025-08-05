Next Article
Knowledge Realty Trust's ₹4,800cr IPO opens today—what to know
Knowledge Realty Trust, India's biggest office REIT by assets, is opening its IPO from August 5-7 to raise ₹4,800 crore.
Each unit is priced at ₹95-₹100, with a minimum bid of 150 units.
What is a REIT?
Think of it as a way to invest in commercial real estate—like offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and more—without buying property yourself.
With assets worth nearly ₹62,000 crore and space across six major cities, it's now the world's second-largest office REIT by leasable area.
What to watch for
The IPO has already locked in ₹2,820 crore from big names like Morgan Stanley. Most of the funds will go toward paying down debt.
If you're interested in tracking this one: allotment happens August 12 and shares list on NSE/BSE by August 18.