Tata Capital plans ₹17,200cr IPO: What we know
Tata Capital, the financial arm of Tata Group, is gearing up for a huge ₹17,200 crore IPO.
The plan includes a fresh issue of 210 million shares and a big share sale by Tata Sons (230 million shares) and IFC (about 35.82 million shares).
After the IPO, less than 1% of ownership will be diluted. The money raised will help boost Tata Capital's lending power and cover costs.
Tata Capital's business in numbers
Tata Capital is all about providing loans—think personal finance, business loans, and more.
As of March 2025, their loan book hit ₹2.2 lakh crore, with nearly two-thirds going to retail customers like regular folks and small businesses.
Profits are on the rise too: they earned ₹3,665 crore in FY25, up 16% from last year.
Meeting RBI rules and boosting transparency
This IPO isn't just about raising funds—it's also meeting new RBI rules that require big non-banking finance companies to go public by September 2025.
For Tata Group, it's a move toward more transparency and unlocking value through public listings.
Plus, this could end up being one of the largest financial sector IPOs India has seen.