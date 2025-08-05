Tata Capital plans ₹17,200cr IPO: What we know

Tata Capital is all about providing loans—think personal finance, business loans, and more. As of March 2025, their loan book hit ₹2.2 lakh crore, with nearly two-thirds going to retail customers like regular folks and small businesses. Profits are on the rise too: they earned ₹3,665 crore in FY25, up 16% from last year.

Meeting RBI rules and boosting transparency

This IPO isn't just about raising funds—it's also meeting new RBI rules that require big non-banking finance companies to go public by September 2025.

For Tata Group, it's a move toward more transparency and unlocking value through public listings.

Plus, this could end up being one of the largest financial sector IPOs India has seen.