Indian rupee in free fall, breaches 93/$ for first time

The rupee's value has fallen by nearly 2% since the start of the US-Iran war. The fall comes as oil prices surged to nearly $120 per barrel after attacks on key energy infrastructure in the Gulf region but retreated Friday amid international efforts to secure safe passage for ships through strategic waterways like Strait of Hormuz.

Investor response

Foreign investors pull out over $8 billion from local stocks

The rupee's pressure is unlikely to ease anytime soon as fears of an oil price shock have prompted foreign investors to pull out over $8 billion from domestic stocks in March. This marks the largest monthly outflow since January 2025. Major European countries and Japan have offered assistance in ensuring safe passage for ships through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US has announced plans to increase oil supply.