Indian rupee opens at 94.92, eyes on September trade data
Business
The Indian rupee opened Thursday, October 15, 2026, stronger at 94.92 per US dollar, up by 23 paise from Wednesday's close.
This jump is thanks to lower US Treasury yields and fading chances of a Fed rate hike.
All eyes are now on India's September trade numbers, expected later today.
RBI keeps rupee within a range
The RBI is keeping the rupee within a range and not allowing any weakening:
exporters are selling when rates go up, while importers are advised to buy on dips because of high November premiums.