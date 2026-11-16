Indian rupee opens stronger at 94.21 per US dollar
The Indian rupee started Monday a bit stronger at 94.21 per US dollar, helped by foreign investment coming in, even as US bond yields stayed high and oil prices bounced around.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index hit its highest since April 2025, putting extra pressure on other major currencies like the euro.
Asian currencies mixed after Fed talk
Across Asia, currencies had a mixed day against the dollar. Indonesia's rupiah saw the biggest boost, while Malaysia's ringgit and Thailand's baht also edged up.
On the flip side, Taiwan's dollar slipped, along with small drops for the Philippine peso and Japanese yen.
These moves came after tough talk from US Federal Reserve officials and hot October inflation data, both hinting that higher interest rates could be sticking around.