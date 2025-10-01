Next Article
Indian rupee recovers slightly after hitting all-time low
Business
The Indian rupee nudged up to 88.75 against the US dollar on Wednesday, just after hitting an all-time low of 88.80 the day before.
This small recovery comes right before the Reserve Bank of India's latest monetary policy meeting, as traders keep an eye on global uncertainties and ongoing foreign fund outflows.
Rupee's recovery amid global uncertainties and local challenges
The RBI's policy talks are unfolding with some extra tension—think US tariffs on Indian goods and worries about India's Russian oil imports stirring up currency sentiment.
Meanwhile, Indian stock markets saw a modest lift (Sensex up 142 points, Nifty up 51), but the dollar index also climbed.
On the fiscal front, government data shows India's deficit has already hit 38% of its yearly target as of the end of August.