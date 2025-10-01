Indian rupee recovers slightly after hitting all-time low

Rupee's recovery amid global uncertainties and local challenges

The RBI's policy talks are unfolding with some extra tension—think US tariffs on Indian goods and worries about India's Russian oil imports stirring up currency sentiment.

Meanwhile, Indian stock markets saw a modest lift (Sensex up 142 points, Nifty up 51), but the dollar index also climbed.

On the fiscal front, government data shows India's deficit has already hit 38% of its yearly target as of the end of August.