Indian rupee rises 28 paise to 92.86 per US dollar

Foreign investors buy ₹382cr Indian stocks

Foreign investors have been putting more money into Indian markets, even with the US dollar staying strong.

Lower oil prices, thanks to signs of reduced tension in West Asia, also played a part.

On top of that, positive moves like China urging Iran to keep trade routes safe and a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon have lifted economic optimism.

The Sensex and Nifty both saw gains, with foreign investors buying over ₹382 crore in stocks just on Thursday.