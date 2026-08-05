Indian rupee rises 46 paise as markets await RBI policy
Business
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar, up 46 paise from yesterday.
Now, everyone's watching the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its upcoming policy update.
Rupee strength, US dollar index 105.53
Market players are pretty tuned in to what the RBI will say: any changes could impact both financial and currency markets.
The stronger rupee shows investors are feeling good ahead of this announcement.
Meanwhile, global factors matter too: the US dollar index was nearly flat at 105.53, and oil prices dipped slightly as Brent crude traded at $88 a barrel amid ongoing global uncertainties.