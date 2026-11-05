Indian rupee rises 5th straight day to 94.35 vs USD
Business
The Indian rupee just logged its fifth straight day of gains, opening higher by 29 paise at 94.35 per US dollar on Thursday.
This boost comes as crude oil prices dropped and positive vibes spread after the Democrats's win in the US midterm elections.
Even the dollar index slipped a bit, reflecting shifting market moods.
Philippine peso and Thai baht gain
It wasn't just the rupee making moves: currencies like the Philippine peso and Thai baht also gained ground, while Taiwan's dollar and a few others dipped slightly.
Basically, Asian currencies are reacting fast to changes in global politics and economics right now.